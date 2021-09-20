Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards was watched by 18 Premier League scouts in an outing for the club’s U23s, director of football Barry Fry has said.

It’s no secret that Peterborough United are one of the best clubs for developing talented players into top quality players, with a whole host of stars moving on to bigger things after successful spells at London Road.

One of the latest tipped to do so is defender Ronnie Edwards.

Given his performance in Posh’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City, it isn’t hard to see why. The 18-year-old shows comfort on the ball beyond his years, possessing an impressive passing ability as well as being defensively sound.

Rumours have already emerged in recent weeks linking Edwards with Spurs and now, it has emerged that they are not the only top-flight side watching over the centre-back.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, director of football Barry Fry has revealed 18 scouts from Premier League clubs watched Edwards in action for Posh’s U23s.

Fry moved to heap praise on the youngster, saying:

“Ronnie is a Rolls Royce. We knew that when we signed him.

“It’s no secret how highly Ronnie is rated by other clubs and by the England set up. We had 18 Premier League scouts watching him play for the under 23s at our stadium.”

However, despite the interest, Fry went on to insist that there is no better place for Edwards to continue his development than at Peterborough United under Darren Ferguson’s management.

Fry stated that a couple of seasons in the Championship could see the talented defender’s value rise to as much as £10m or £20m, reiterating that they have no interest in selling him yet.

The chance to become a Championship regular

Posh have struggled defensively at times this season, with their clean sheet against Birmingham their only shutout of the season so far.

The absence of captain Mark Beevers hasn’t helped, but Edwards could be difficult to dislodge from the starting XI, even when Beevers returns.

The former Barnet prodigy has the chance to become a star for Posh in the future, but that could happen sooner rather than later as he continues to make the most of his chances in Ferguson’s first-team.