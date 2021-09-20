Following his side’s 3-1 home defeat to Sheffield United, Hull City keeper Matt Ingram wants to see his side become more ‘ruthless’.

Hull went a goal down inside the first 20 minutes when Blades captain Billy Sharp found himself free in the box following some good work from Morgan Gibbs-White.

United were then handed the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot following a foul by Jacob Greaves. However, Hull’s number one guessed the right way which meant his side were only one goal down at the break.

Despite changes at the break, Hull did not get off to the best start in the second half when John Egan found himself free in the box and made it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

The match was effectively over when Egan again found himself on the end of a Connor Hourihane corner and got his second goal of the game.

Despite a late consolation from the 20-year-old Keane Lewis-Potter, Hull find themselves without a win since the opening day.

Hull keeper Ingram, who was called on plenty of times, had this to say about his teams performance.

“I didn’t think there was much between the two teams and the two boxes,” Ingram said to Hull City’s official website.

“It then comes down to set-pieces, first contacts in our box and not being clinical enough in our box.”

Hull find themselves with only one goal in their last seven games and Ingram believes his side needs to be more aggressive in both boxes.

“As a team, we need to get a bit nastier in both boxes, having the desire to score and having the desire to stop your man from scoring and that’s been the difference,” Ingram continued.

“General play, like playing out from the back and getting in the final third, we’ve maybe not been clinical enough but the majority of things, I feel like we’re doing fairly well.

“It is just those fine details we need to address quickly and we know that and hopefully we’ll be able to turn results around.”

Hull currently find themselves 23rd in the table with only Nottingham Forest below them. Ingram and his side know they need to get firing again sooner rather than later to stand a chance of Championship survival.



With strikers Tom Eaves and Josh Magennis not firing of late it is a struggle to see where the goals are going to come from this season.

With Lewis-Potter failing to find his form from last season they know it is going to be an up hill battle for Hull. They’ll hope to make amends from this poor start against 5th-place Stoke City on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium.