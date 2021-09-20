Lincoln City opted to send winger Theo Archibald out on loan to League Two side Leyton Orient during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old had struggled to make an impact at Sincil Bank since joining in the summer of 2020.

He managed one goal and two assists in 12 outings across the 2020/21 campaign, struggling to nail down a spot in Michael Appleton’s side.

However, since arriving at Leyton Orient, Archibald has been a revelation, becoming a star player for Kenny Jackett’s side at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Since making his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the O’s opening day draw against Salford City, Archibald has played every minute of football since.

The Scot’s performances on the left-wing have made him a firm favourite among supporters, netting three goals and laying on three assists in eight League Two appearances.

He has proved to be a nuisance for fourth-tier defenders, often looking to take on his man before either drawing a foul, picking out a teammate or having a go himself. Archibald’s performances have seen him emerge as a star player for Jackett’s side, which will please Impss boss Appleton and the club’s supporters.

As it stands, Orient sit in 2nd place with only one loss so far, four points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers.

If Archibald and co can keep up the form shown in the early stages of the campaign, there’s no reason as to why Leyton Orient won’t be right up there coming the end of the season either.