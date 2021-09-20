Roger Freestone represented Swansea City between 1991 and 2004, making 563 league appearances for the club.

Freestone, now 53-years-old, began his career with Newport County. He made his debut for the Welsh club in 1986 and after just one season he’d earn himself a move to Chelsea.

He spent four years with the club, spending time on loan at Swansea City in 1989 before returning on a permanent basis in 1991.

The one-cap Welshman would spend the next 13 years of his career with the Swans, during a time in which the club played in both Division 2 and 3 of the English Football League.

Freestone was the number choice goalkeeper during his entire Swansea City career having made 33 league appearances or more in each of his 13 seasons at the club.

But how much of his hailed time with Swansea City can you remember? Have a go at our latest legends quiz!