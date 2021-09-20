Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has demanded more from striker Fela Olomola after Saturday’s draw with Oldham Athletic.

Former Southampton youngster Fela Olomola was handed his third League Two start for Hartlepool United’s clash with Oldham Athletic at the weekend. So far, he has netted one goal and laid on one assist in seven games this season.

The 24-year-old played 57 minutes before making way for new signing Jordan Cook, with the scores ending 0-0 at Boundary Park.

Now, following the tie, Pools boss Dave Challinor has moved to demand more from the striker after they were seen talking after his substitution.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, Challinor has said he wants more from Olomola when he’s started, praising him for the impact he has when coming on off the bench.

He admitted that he understands that footballers don’t want to become impact substitutes, but reiterated he needs more from the striker when included from the outset.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We just need more from him.

“When he’s come on from the bench, he’s made an impact.

“What you don’t want to become as a footballer is an impact sub. But, when he’s started games, he’s not affected games as much as he should and that’s where he’s at.

“He expects more of himself but for us, it’s making sure he does enough.

“Sometimes it is tough when you’re starting when players are fresh but it’s about doing the right things and going into areas where you’re going to cause teams problems but I need more from him.”

With Challinor making his demands known, it will be interesting to see if Olomola can kick his campaign into action.

The battle for a starting spot

With Cook and Mike Fondop linking up with Hartlepool, there is increased competition for a starting spot in Challinor’s side.

Will Goodwin, Mark Cullen and Joe Grey are also options at the top of the pitch, so Olomola will have a battle on his hands if he wants to nail down a starting spot.

Challinor will be hoping to see the best of the forward in the coming weeks and months as he looks to consolidate the Pools’ spot in the fourth tier.