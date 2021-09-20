Everton have confirmed the signing of youngster Francis Okoronkwo from Sunderland.

Everton have snapped up the attacker on a deal until June 2024, as announced by their official club website.

Okoronkwo, who is 17-years-old, will initially link up with the Toffees’ Under-18’s side.

He has caught the eye in Sunderland’s youth ranks over recent times and has done enough to earn himself a Premier League move now.

One to watch

The teenager was born in Blyth and linked up with the Black Cats at the age of 12 before progressing up through their academy ranks.

Okoronkwo made the step up into the Under-18’s at the age of 16 last season and chipped in with three goals and three assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

The Daily Mail reported in July that ‘several’ top flight clubs were interested in landing him this summer.

However, it is Everton who have won the race for his signature now.

Another blow to Sunderland

Sunderland have lost bright young prospects such as Joe Hugill and Logan Pye (both to Manchester United) over recent times and Okoronkwo is the latest to head out the exit door at the Stadium of Light.

It is a shame to see another player depart but the Black Cats aren’t preventing youngsters from the chance to play at the highest level.

Everton will be eager to see how Okoronkwo progressing in their youth ranks and it will be interesting to see if he is able to make the step up into their first-team in the future.