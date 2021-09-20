Middlesbrough have been without Marc Bola and Paddy McNair for their last three games and now manager Neil Warnock has provided an update to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough have won one and lost the other two of those three games and will be hoping to have the first-team duo back in contention as soon as possible.

Bola is the club’s first choice at left-back, whilst McNair has been one of the club’s better performers in the past couple of seasons, playing in midfield or even in a back-three.

According to the report, ‘both are nearing returns’, although this weekend will come too soon for the pair. They face Reading away from home on Saturday afternoon in front of the Sky Sports cameras, where they will be looking to get back to winning ways.

“Losing Paddy and Bola was a big blow really, but the lads have coped really well with that,” said Warnock.

“I don’t think either will be available for this weekend. They both did some light training yesterday.

“I haven’t seen the physios yet, but will be having a meeting with the physios and the doctor before training today so I will know more then.”

Experienced full-back Lee Peltier has deputised on the left in place of Bola. Whilst new loan signing James Lea Siliki has started the past two games in central midfield. Both players haven’t quite found their feet in the side just yet and could take some time to adjust. Both Peltier and Siliki will be expected to keep their place against Reading this weekend.

Thoughts

Bola and McNair are vital for Middlesbrough’s success. Both players started each of the club’s first five games where they only lost once and they were key in achieving that feat, since then they have lost twice without them.

Siliki and Peltier are new signings and admittedly haven’t slotted into Bola and McNair’s places as fans and Warnock would have liked and it may take a bit of patience. But with results not necessarily going their way and sitting in 16th position, they need results and performances fast, starting at The Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.