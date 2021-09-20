Wigan Athletic have made a dream start to the new League One season.

Wigan Athletic are top of the table above Sunderland on goal different right now.

They swooped to sign Preston North End midfielder Tom Bayliss on a season-loan loan last month.

Bayliss, who is 22-years-old, saw game time in the Championship dry up at Deepdale and was allowed to drop into the third tier to get more opportunities.

However, he is having to bide his time at the DW Stadium at the moment.

Bayliss hasn’t been able to just walk into Leam Richardson’s side and is currently watching on from the bench as he waits for his opportunity to shine.

He gives the ‘Tics more competition and depth in their midfield department but hasn’t been able to force his way into the team ahead of Jordan Cousins, Tom Naylor or Max Power yet.

Bayliss has made one appearance so far since his move to Wigan and that came in the EFL Trophy against Wolves Under-21s.

The Latics lost 4-2 on penalties but the Lilywhites loanee did enjoy getting 90 minutes under his belt.

He has been an unused substitute in recent games against Portsmouth, Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley and is patiently waiting for his first appearances in the league.

Next up for Wigan is a Carabao Cup game against Sunderland tomorrow and Bayliss is likely to play in that one.

They are then back in league action at home to in-form Cheltenham Town at the weekend.