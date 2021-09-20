Reading boss Veljko Paunović gave his verdict on Danny Drinkwater’s debut following his side’s 2-1 win over Fulham.

Reading came to Craven Cottage on the back of a 3-1 win to Peterborough United but many were thinking a game against the Championship favourites would be a one sided affair.

However, two goals from former Liverpool player Ovie Ejaria were enough to see off Fulham and earn an impressive victory.

Despite not starting the game, Danny Drinkwater was introduced in the first 20 minutes due to Thomas Holmes being forced off through injury. The midfielder cruised through the game and kept the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah and Jean Michaël Seri quiet.

Paunović was pleased with his side’s performance but this is what he said about the Chelsea loanee.



“He (Drinkwater) will only get better, together with the team and the team will improve,” he told Berkshire Live.

“He will bring composure, game understanding, experience, and he’s hungry. He looks very hungry. He was pushing and working very hard.

“He sees this season as a way of reigniting his career and getting back to where he was in the past where he was an immense talent.

“He was very successful too and success is like a drug, you want it more and that hunger is very present in him, I can see.”

Drinkwater could play a key role in guiding Reading up the table. He has great experience and has been there and done it. He was part of the famous Leicester City side which earned him a five-year contract at Chelsea, for reported fee of £35million.

However, the midfielder has only made 12 league appearances for Chelsea. He has had loan spells at Burnley, Aston Villa and Turkish side Kasımpaşa before sealing his season-long loan to Reading.

Drinkwater is in contention to make his first competitive start since May as his side face Middlesbrough at home on Saturday. They will be hoping to make it a fourth game unbeaten and know a win could put them just outside the play-off spots.