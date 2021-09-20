Luton Town gave Elliot Lee the green light to head out on loan in the last transfer window.

It was Charlton Athletic who came calling for him and he joined the League One side on a season-long loan deal.

The move was a familiar one for the attacker as his father, Rob Lee, made 343 appearances for the Addicks during his playing days.

Lee has made a pretty decent start to life on loan with Nigel Adkins’ side.

It has been a rough start to the season for Charlton and they have only won once out of seven games in the league this term.

Only Doncaster Rovers separate them from the foot of the third tier table.

Nevertheless, Lee has showed some bright moments in the red jersey so far and scored his first goal in an EFL Trophy win over Cheltenham Town on 31st August.

He has since made three more appearances for the Addicks, all of which have come in the league, but hasn’t scored since with the international break disrupting his momentum a bit.

Lee has the opportunity to be a star for Adkins’ side and they need someone to step up and score the goals to help them lift up the table.

He moved for more game time with his opportunities at Luton drying up in the Championship and he is certainly getting that at Charlton now.

They are back in action tomorrow night away at Gillingham and Lee will be hoping to start after coming off the bench against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.