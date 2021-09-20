Teddy Sheringham began his 25-year footballing career with Millwall, making his debut for the Lions way back in the 1983/84 season.

Sheringham, now 55, broke through the Millwall youth ranks when the Championship club were playing in the Third Division.

They won promotion in 1985 and in the Second Division, a young Sheringham would prevail for the Lions and fire them into the First Division come 1988.

He remained at the club and would go on to score 20 First Division goals for Millwall in two seasons before suffering relegation, though after scoring 33 goals in the Second Division he’d earn a move to Nottingham Forest in 1991.

Going on to have an impressive career with the likes of Forest, Spurs, Manchester United, West Ham and England, Sheringham called it a day in 2008.

But how much can you remember about his time at Millwall? Have a go at our latest legends quiz below!