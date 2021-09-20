Bradford City played out a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Barrow last time out.

Bradford City were held by the Bluebirds and weren’t able to find a late winner.

Nevertheless, it has still been a pretty solid start to the new season by the Bantams.

Here is a look at the week ahead for Derek Adams’ side-

More required from striker

Adams has called for striker Charles Vernam to score some more goals, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The attacker bagged the equaliser for the Yorkshire side against Barrow on Saturday and his boss hopes he can build on it.

He joined the club in February having previously played for the likes of Derby County, Grimsby Town and Burton Albion.

Changes to recruitment team

Bradford are poised to shake-up their recruitment department.

They have parted company with former recruitment director Lee Turnbull over the past week and are expected to announce some changes soon, as detailed on their official club website.

They signed 10 players over the past transfer window as they prepared for this campaign.

Upcoming games

Bradford are in EFL Trophy action tomorrow night at home to Manchester United Under-21s and that is an opportunity for some of their younger/out-of-favour players to get some minutes.

They are then back in league action away to Crawley Town and face a tough test against John Yems’ side.