Coventry City opted to send young striker Danny Cashman on loan to Rochdale during the summer transfer window.

The Sky Blues had only recruited Cashman themselves recently, bringing him in on a free transfer following his summer departure from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Before the loan move, Coventry City’s summer signing had not experienced senior football before, with his game with at the AMEX Stadium coming with the Seagulls’ U18s and U23s.

However, despite his lack of senior experience, Cashman has made a strong start to life with the Dale.

After a relatively slow first few appearances for Robbie Stockdale’s side, Cashman has now managed an impressive three goals and four assists in his last seven appearances.

Overall, he has featured 10 times for Rochdale, with six of those coming off the bench and four from the start.

He has been an impact substitute in League Two, with his second league start coming in their 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town at the weekend, in which Cashman scored the opening goal.

The 20-year-old’s performances as either a centre-forward or left-winger have made him a firm favourite among Rochdale supporters.

It will be hoped that he can continue to impress and make a name for himself away from the Ricoh Arena.

As it stands, Rochdale sit in 8th place after eight League Two games. Stockdale will be hoping Cashman and co can continue to impress as they look to make an immediate return to League One after their relegation to the fourth tier,