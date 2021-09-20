Tranmere Rovers saw off Salford City 2-0 at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Tranmere Rovers are hoping to start stringing together some wins to push into the promotion picture.

It has been a slow start to the season by the Whites’ standards but the win over Salford could be a catalyst.

Here is a look at the week for Micky Mellon’s side-

Read: Former Tranmere Rovers man finds new club in the North West

Veteran to be assessed

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy sat out of the victory of Salford and Tranmere will be keeping an eye on him this week.

He was forced off against Rochdale on 11th September with concussion and was assessed late last week, as per the club’s website.

However, the stopper wasn’t risked and Celtic loanee Ross Doohan came in for him and kept a clean sheet.

Winning streak eyed

Tranmere haven’t scored enough goals this season and matched their tally for the campaign in one game against the Ammies.

They will be hoping they can really get going now and are currently 11th in the league, a single point outside the Play-Offs.

Read: Doncaster Rovers stance on Tranmere Rovers loanee from last season revealed

Forest Green Rovers test

The Whites’ next game couldn’t be any tougher and they face the in-form team in League Two.

Forest Green are flying right now under Rob Edwards and they are top of the table by four points.

They have only lost once so far this term and Tranmere will have to be on top of their game if they are to get a result against them.