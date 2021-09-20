Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove was sent out on loan to Shrewsbury Town during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old striker made the temporary switch to the League One side having struggled to have an impact at St. Andrew’s since joining in the January transfer window.

Cosgrove has played 12 times for Birmingham City since joining from Aberdeen but his hunt for a first goal for the Blues goes on.

Shrewsbury Town have endured a difficult start to the 2021/22 campaign, with Steve Cotterill’s side sitting in 22nd place as it stands.

Blues loanee Cosgrove has been the Shrews’ main option at the top of the pitch, starting in all but one League One game since his arrival. In the process, he has managed to net two goals, including one in their only win of the season against Gillingham last month.

His two goals make him the club’s top goalscorer so far, with Ryan Bowman and Tom Bloxham (both one) the only other scorers.

The Beverley-born ace’s aerial ability and physical presence has been evident, averaging 3.9 aerial duels won per game in League One.

However, one area he has struggled in at times in maintaining possession, having 3.6 unsuccessful touches per game on average while being dispossessed 1.4 times per game.

Despite this, there was reason to be encouraged by his performance against Sheffield Wednesday. He partnered Bowman upfront for the 1-1 draw, linking up well with his strike partner as Cotterill’s side held the Owls.

Now, the Birmingham City loanee will be looking to kick on and show he’s ready for Championship football with a strong campaign on the books with Shrewsbury.