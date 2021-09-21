QPR striker Macauley Bonne joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan during the summer as one of Town’s 19 new arrivals.

The 25-year old, who started his career with Colchester United, has since then worked his way up the Football League pyramid before signing for QPR in 2020.

Bonne was part of the Leyton Orient side promoted to the Football League and in his two year stint at the club scored 45 goals in 90 games.

He earned a move to Championship side Charlton Athletic in the Summer of 2019. However, his 11 goals were not enough to keep Charlton up.

The Zimbabwean forward moved to QPR a season later but struggled to really hit any sort of form with just three goals in 34 appearances.

Since his move to Ipswich he has rediscovered his goal scoring touch and already has five goals to his name.

Despite the Tractor Boys not getting off to the best start and only getting their first win against Lincoln City on Saturday, the striker picked up the August Player of the Month award for Town and has shown QPR supporters what they could be missing out on.

Since arriving at Ipswich he has also picked up a match average rating of 7.05 on WhoScored despite only starting four league games. He is averaging 2.2 shots a game and will be hungry to become the league’s top scorer being only one goal behind Morecambe’s Cole Stockton.

Ipswich are set to face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday and Bonne will fancy his chances of scoring in this clash as the Owls have failed to keep a clean-sheet in their last three games in League One.

When a striker goes out on loan they want to hit the ground running and that’s what Bonne has done. If he can continue the form he is showing he could hopefully find his way back into the QPR team and challenge Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin for a position in the starting 11.