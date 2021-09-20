Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed midfielder Andrew Tutte will have to undergo surgery after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s action in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign has been limited, with his only outing coming in Bolton Wanderers’ EFL Trophy win over Port Vale last month.

Tutte featured for the club’s reserves in a midweek tie against Accrington Stanley last week but was forced off through injury.

Now, a damning update has emerged on the blow, with manager Ian Evatt revealing Tutte is set for a lengthy stint out.

As quoted by the Bolton News, Evatt has said the Liverpool-born ace has suffered a grade four hamstring tear, revealing the tendon has come off the bone and will likely need to be operated on.

He went on to add that the blow means Tutte will be forced onto the sidelines for three to four months, saying:

“He has got quite a bad one.

“It is actually a grade four hamstring tear, which basically means that the tendon in the hamstring has come off the bone.

“As a result, it looks like it is going to be surgery. And he will be three to four months out.”

With a long absence ahead for the former Manchester City youngster, it is hoped that his surgery is successful and recovery is smooth as he looks to play a role in Bolton’s first campaign back in League One.

Evatt’s midfield options

Although Tutte was somewhat down the pecking order before the injury, it’s one less midfield option for Evatt to have available.

MJ Williams and Josh Sheehan have been his go-to midfield pairing so far this season. Other options on the books include the experienced Kieran Lee, youngster George Thomason and former QPR and Colchester United man Brandon Comley.