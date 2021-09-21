Adam Senior is a young and promising centre back he’s struggling for game time at Bolton Wanderers in the first two months of the season.

Ian Evatt should think about finding a loan move for the 19-year-old who is yet to make an appearance for the first-team in 2021. The man who has even filled in as the kit man this season will be desperate for professional first-team football for his development to have a chance of getting a starting role at the Wanderers.

Senior faces some tough competition to get himself in starting 11 each week with Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Alex Baptiste and Will Aimson all ahead of him in the team. Evatt would want to get Senior some game time this season and in January he will be offering Adam out to clubs and seeing who could give him the best opportunity in developing as a player.

Senior has admitted himself in pre-season that he probably won’t make many appearances in the 2021/22 season so a loan could be an option. The 19-year-old defender has only had six professional appearances to his name so he will be looking to at least play half-a-season of professional football for the first time in his career so far.

Bolton should be looking to loan out the youngster because with Baptiste looking likely to leave next summer there could be a place in the squad for Senior to fill in the 2022/23 season. Evatt should be wary of the fact that currently contract of Senior runs in the summer so they will have to decide in the summer whether to extend his contract and successful loan spell in the second half of the season will help Evatt make that decision to give him a new contract.