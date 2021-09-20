Coventry City manager Mark Robins has spoken about his side’s fitness problems ahead of their recent draw against Millwall.

Robins saw his side take an early lead inside the first 10 minutes through Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres – the forward netting his fifth goal of the season in what has been a fantastic start for him.

Millwall drew level 10 minutes later when midfielder George Saville saw his deflected shot wrong-foot keeper Simon Moore.

Following that result, the Sky Blues find themselves in a fantastic position with five league wins to their name and sitting in 4th-place of the Championship. Following a positive result on Friday evening against Peterborough United, they could find themselves in the top two.

With the games coming thick and fast, Robins was able to give a fitness update on Jake Clarke-Salter who had to come off injured in the 60th minute v Millwall following a clash of heads.

“Jake has got a concussion and hopefully he’s OK,” Robins said to Coventry Live.

“He was wobbling a little bit but he seems OK at the moment, more compos mentis than when he came to the touchline, but we’ll assess those bits this week as we build into Friday night.”

The left-sided centre back has appeared in all bar one Championship game this season. He has been an important factor in Coventry’s great start and with three clean sheets to his name he could be a big miss.

Scotsman Michael Rose will be on standby if Clarke-Salter is unavailable for Friday’s fixture. The 25-year-old replaced the injured defender for the last 30 minutes.

As for club captain Liam Kelly, he did not travel to London to face Millwall and is still yet to appear since his injury against Stoke back in April.

Following his knee ligament injury and getting struck down with Covid, the midfielder’s comeback has been delayed more than he was expecting.

Having played in two Under-23 matches he is slowly getting his fitness back up and Robin’s had this to say about his skipper.



“He played 70 minutes the other day and he cramped up a little bit but he was fine,

“He trained on Thursday and Friday so he’s eking closer, but he’s been out a long time.

“He’s not had a pre-season but he’s been working really hard to get back to a level, so he’s almost there.”

Josh Eccles is set to be side-lined for three more months and defender Josh Pask has been training by himself in the last weeks.