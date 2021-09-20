QPR’s Conor Masterson joined Cambridge United of a half-season loan deal last month.

Masterson, 23, is on loan with Cambridge United in League One until January 3rd. The QPR man joined from Liverpool in 2019 and has since featured 16 times in the Championship for the R’s, having spent time with Swindon Town last season.

With Swindon though, Masterson would feature just five times in League One after picking up an injury, but the Irishman has now made four League One appearances for Cambridge.

Masterson has played a full 90 minutes for Cambridge United on five occasions in all competitions so far this season having started and finished each of his side’s last four League One outings.

According to WhoScored, Masterson has averaged 0.5 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 1.3 blocks and 5.3 clearances per game for Cambridge United so far.

Mark Bonner’s side earned promotion from League Two last time round and have so far started this season in solid fashion, claiming 11 points from their opening seven games to find themselves in 12th.

Masterson then looks to have at least half-a-season of solid League One experience lying ahead of him. He’s endured some tough patches with injury since his move to QPR but fans have definitely seen the potential in the defender.

Come January though, QPR will have another decision to make regarding his immediate future – a return to Cambridge would make sense should he continue to settle down with his new side, or Mark Warburton might then have plans for him in west London after seeing his defence prove shaky in defence this season.

Either way, Masterson is gaining quality experience at Cambridge and he looks to be on track for a promising season.