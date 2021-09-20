Nottingham Forest’s start to the season has been far from easy, but with a first win under the belt and a new manager inbound, this could be when their campaign is kicked into action.

Caretaker boss Steven Reid guided Forest to an impressive 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

A goal from Lewis Grabban and an own-goal from opposition ‘keeper Lee Nicholls secured all three points for Nottingham Forest, but they remain managerless and bottom of the table.

However, both of those things could change this week. Here, we take a look at the upcoming seven days at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper inbound?

It emerged at the weekend that an agreement over compensation had been agreed to make Steve Cooper the next Nottingham Forest manager.

The former England youth coach has been out of the game since his departure from Swansea City earlier this summer, but it seems as though he will be the next boss at the City Ground.

Providing he comes in as expected, this could see him meet his new squad for the first time as he looks to turn around their fortunes.

Key January target identified?

With Cooper reportedly inbound, Swansea midfielder Jay Fulton is said to be on Nottingham Forest’s radar as a potential January addition.

The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg, 61) stated that Fulton, who seems to have fallen down the pecking order under Russell Martin, will be wanted back by Cooper. If he is named as Forest’s new boss as expected, it may see the rumours regarding a winter swoop for Fulton firm up, so it will be interesting to see if more emerges on that in the coming days.

Millwall test

On Saturday, Forest will get the chance to maintain their momentum from the win over Huddersfield when they face Gary Rowett’s Lions.

Regardless of whether or not Reid, Cooper, or someone else is in charge, they will be determined to secure another important win as they look to climb out of and away from the relegation zone.

Millwall, however, will also be determined for a win. Rowett’s side drew again at the weekend, making it three in a row and five for the season. As it stands, they sit in 18th place with one draw, five wins and two defeats from eight games.