Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed his admiration for midfielder John Fleck stems back to when he was with Fulham.

Scottish midfielder John Fleck has been a star performer for Sheffield United in recent weeks, with his upturn in form helping kick the Blades’ season into action.

The 30-year-old has impressed in the last four games, putting in a highly impressive performance in the 6-2 win over Peterborough United and playing well once again against Hull City at the weekend.

As a result, manager Slavisa Jokanovic has moved to heap praise on the midfielder.

As quoted by The Star, Jokanovic said Fleck’s confidence and form has improved well in recent weeks.

He went on to admit that this is the player he used to fear when in charge of Fulham earlier in his career, stating he was one of his “rivals”, but was thoroughly impressed by him.

Here’s what Jokanovic had to say:

“John is really growing in confidence and in form.

“Over the last week, he has really come forward many steps.

“This now, this is the John Fleck I know when I used to play against him. I always considered him a really important player when he was with my opponents.

“He was one of my rivals back then, yes, but he was always a rival I was very impressed with.”

With Fleck’s performances impressing the Serb, it will be hoped that the Scotland international can continue his strong form as the Blades look to continue their turnaround in form and rise up the Championship table.

Up next for Sheffield United

Tuesday night sees the Blades host Premier League side Southampton in the EFL Cup before their attentions turn back to league action against Derby County on Saturday.

The Rams currently sit in 12th place despite their ongoing off-pitch struggles, so Sheffield United will be hoping to keep the momentum going.

A victory would see them jump Derby in the league and potentially into the top half of the table, so it awaits to be seen if they can secure a result.