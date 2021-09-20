West Brom youngster Josh Griffiths joined Lincoln City on a season-long during the summer.

Griffiths, 20, had a sterling season last time round on loan at Cheltenham Town. He kept 21 clean sheets in 44 League Two outings as he helped the Robins to the fourth-tier title, and has so far played every minute of Lincoln’s League One campaign.

But the Imps have endured a mixed start to the new season. They reached the League One play-off final last time round but after eight games of this season they sit in 17th-place, having claimed just eight points so far.

Griffiths has cemented his place in the side though after a solid start to his loan move – the Englishman averages 3.3 saves per game according to WhoScored, despite conceding 10 so far in the league and having yet to keep a clean sheet.

He had a particularly good game in the 1-1 draw v Rotherham United earlier in the month, with Imps boss Michael Appleton praising the West Brom youngster afterwards.

The West Brom man can’t take too much criticism for his side’s poor defensive form so far. Appleton’s side are struggling this time round having had a few departures over the summer, with a lot of their key players last time round being on loan.

Either way, a season of experience in League One will do Griffiths a world of good. He’s still a very young keeper and he’s slowly working his way through the leagues, and should he remain as the Imps’ no.1 for this campaign and continue to gain quality experience then he’ll return to The Hawthorns as a much better player.

Whether he’ll be in contention for the no.1 spot next time round remains to be seen. But Griffiths is certainly one for West Brom fans to keep an eye on this season.