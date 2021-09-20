Hull City boss Grant McCann has confirmed midfielder Tom Huddlestone has picked up a hamstring injury in training, potentially keeping him out until the start of next month.

34-year-old Tom Huddlestone has been absent from the last two Hull City games, missing out on defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

He had starred in the back-to-back 0-0 draws with Bournemouth and Swansea City, playing all 90 minutes in both ties.

Now, an update on his recent absence from the squad has emerged, with manager Grant McCann confirmed the experienced midfielder has picked up an injury in training.

As quoted by Hull Live, McCann confirmed that the hamstring problem was picked up in a “very light session”.

However, he went on to add that he hopes to have him back sooner rather than later, with the clash against Middlesbrough on October 2nd earmarked as a potential return date after a “10-day two-week” absence.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Unfortunately he picked up a hamstring injury in training, in what was a very light session as well.

“It’s frustrating for us, though it isn’t too bad so hopefully it’s just a 10-day two-week job.

“We initially thought it could have been bad but the scan shows it’s not too bad. Tom will continue to work hard on his fitness in the gym and in the swimming pool.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back in the not too distant future.”

With Huddlestone set for a short spell on the sidelines, it will be hoped that his road back into the side hits no obstacles and he can recovery smoothly.

Who will play in his absence?

With Huddlestone out of contention, Richie Smallwood and Matt Smith have operated as McCann’s go-to midfield partnership.

Andy Cannon is another option in the middle of the park, while the returning George Honeyman can be used in a slightly deeper role than his usual attacking midfield role if needs be.