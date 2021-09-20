Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison joined Burton Albion on a season-long loan on deadline day last month.

Jebbison, 18, burst onto the scene for Sheffield United in the Premier League last season.

The Canadian-born striker is representing England at U18 level, making his league debut for the Blades as a second half substitute v Crystal Palace towards the end of last season.

He’d start the next game against Everton and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, starting the next and final two games of the Premier League season for Sheffield United.

His sole involvement for Sheffield United this season came in the Carabao Cup win over Derby County. He was heavily expected to head out on loan though and Sunderland looked his most likely destination at one point.

But he’d join Burton Albion who’ve enjoyed a solid start to the League One season, with Jebbison now making two appearances for the Brewers.

He’s come on as a second half substitute in each of Burton Albion’s last two fixtures v Gillingham and Crew Alexandra respectively, but is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

Jebbison has so far managed 0.5 shots per game (a one-on-one chance coming late on the 1-1 draw v Gillingham), averaging four passes in each game as per WhoScored.

It’s too early to predict how well Jebbison will fare at the Pirelli Stadium – Burton are an exiting and attacking team and so a player with Jebbison’s attributes should succeed, though he’s still a very young footballer with very little experience in the game to date.

The potential is definitely there though and Jebbison will undoubtedly get his chance to shine under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Burton Albion – they next host Lincoln City in League One this weekend.