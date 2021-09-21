Many Bradford City fans have asked the question; why hasn’t 19-year-old Kian Scales made one match day squad for the Bantams so far this season?

After signing a professional contract in June 2020, Scales went on to make 23 appearances in his debut season and also managed to score his first senior goal in a 2-1 victory over Colchester United – the wonderful strike saw him pick up the March Goal of the Month award.

At the start of the 2021/22 season the hot prospect penned a new two-year deal with his boyhood club, signing until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 19-year-old has yet to make an appearance this season for The Bantams and manager Derek Adams has said that the youngster is available to go out on loan.

At this moment in time a loan move would certainly be the right thing for Scales and his development, as there is a lot of competition in the current City squad and it seems that Scales is down the lower end of the pecking order,. Although despite the impact he made in his breakthrough season he hasn’t been able to leave an impression on Adams.

Adams’ side currently sit ninth in Sky Bet League Two and have failed to win in their last five matches in all competitions.

There is still a lot of football to be played this season but it is looking more than likely that the young prospect will going out on loan to further his development.

Scales is certainly a prospect for the future of Bradford City and with him having signing a two-year deal at his boyhood club, a good season out on loan and playing plenty of football could potentially push his name further up the pecking order for next season and Adams has spoken highly of Scales in the past so the door is still open for the youngster to stake his claim with Adams.