It was only nine months ago when Leyton Orient signed Dan Kemp from West Ham on a two-and-a-half year deal, and with five goals and three assists in a struggling O’s side that were heading the wrong way down the table he became the focal point of the team.

However since the arrival of Kenny Jackett, Kemp has only started four of the opening eight league games – a stark contrast to his previous campaign. With nearly two months of the season gone, and Kemp struggling for both game time and form, the question becomes; What does Jackett do with him?

A player of Kemp’s quality can’t be sat on the bench in League Two every week at the age of 22 but with the scintillating form of Aaron Drinan, Harry Smith and Theo Archibald, and with the return of Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth imminent, the opportunity to nail down a starting spot in the side slowly slips away from Kemp.

Furthermore, Jackett’s team selection have moved away from Kemp’s strengths, with no attacking midfielder being needed in the past four league games which have seen the O’s pick up 10 from a possible 12 points and seen only a few minutes of Kemp on the pitch.

Kemp clearly has the quality for the EFL if he’s played in the right position and gets the game time his quality deserves, but if Orient are doing well without him then maybe a temporary spell away from the club could really help him. Many clubs in League Two (and maybe even League One) need a flair player that can dictate the game and create goals and assists.

By the time January comes around, Kemp will still have 18 months left on his Orient contract, so there is no danger of him playing extremely well and leaving on a free contract, and with the strength in depth Orient have in Kemp’s position it would be a good for a younger player like Kemp to keep playing regular football in the Football League.

It does feel like a no-brainer if a side offers him the regular football that he deserves