Derby County announced late on Friday night that they were set to appoint administrators.

Derby County released a club statement on Friday evening, stating that the club were set to appoint administrators. It comes amid an ongoing feud between the Rams and the English Football League following a torrid 18 months off the pitch for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Their situation has been widely reported. Derby County stare down the barrel of a potentially huge 24-point deduction having filed for administration – after some confusion as to whether the Rams are indeed entering into administration, The Sun’s Alan Nixon confirmed so on Twitter on Monday morning:

So what’s the latest regarding Derby County entering into administration?

Administration can be a lengthy process and it’ll no doubt be made more so by Derby County’s still unsettled dispute with the EFL.

In The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg, 68) though, Nixon revealed that the Rams are set to bring in some ‘well-known’ administrators who have experience with clubs in situations like theirs.

Nixon also went on to reveal that Derby County remain confident of finding a buyer despite all the chaos, but cited that investment firm MSD – who are the club’s biggest creditors and can theoretically ‘take charge’ of the club, as per The Sun – are reluctant of a full takeover due to the off-field situation at Pride Park.

What the week ahead will bring is anyone’s guess. Derby are still awaiting a decision regarding their EFL feud which is likely to be a 9-point deduction, but that’ll be dwarfed by a 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

News of a takeover bid could yet strike some hope into their cause but for now, all is doom and gloom for Derby County.