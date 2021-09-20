Names from all of Bristol City, Blackpool, Derby County, Luton Town, Sheffield United, Swansea City, Reading and Peterborough United feature in The72’s Championship Team of the Week.

Every team in the Championship has now played eight games of the season and the weekend just gone brought another bout of entertainment.

Sheffield United won 3-1 away at Hull City in the early kick-off, with Reading winning away at Fulham in arguably the shock of the day.

Elsewhere there were wins for Bristol City at QPR, Derby County at home to Stoke City and Peterborough United at home to Birmingham City.

Nottingham Forest also won at Huddersfield Town after parting ways with Chris Hughton last week, with Bournemouth also claiming another win away at Cardiff City to go top of the table.

Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Swansea City, Millwall and Coventry City and Preston and West Brom all finished as draws.

Plenty of goals and plenty of strong team and individual performances right across the Championship – here’s The72’s Championship Team of the Week: