QPR face a testing week ahead of them, with a Carabao Cup clash v Everton in midweek before a trip to West Brom on their return to Championship action.

Mark Warburton’s QPR have now lost back-to-back fixtures in the Championship.

The R’s picked up a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth before returning to west London over the weekend, only to be dealt another 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City.

On Tuesday night though, QPR host Rafa Benitez’s Everton. The Toffees will present another good test of QPR’s mettle but Warburton may be looking to rotate his side as to keep it fresh for another testing trip to West Brom at the weekend, and one man who might come into contention is Luke Amos.

The midfielder has been patiently working his way back to full fitness after suffering a serious knee injury last time round.

He’s made a handful of appearances for the development side now and was named on the bench v Bournemouth, though he was left out of the matchday squad that lost to Bristol City.

Amos could well be in contention to make his return to action in the cup, where many will be expecting Warburton to rotate his side.

West Brom trip

A trip to The Hawthorns is never an easy one in the Championship and for QPR, they risk losing three games on the spin after their previously impressive start to the season.

It’s still early on in the campaign and the R’s still sit just four points away from an automatic promotion spot. But if fans are to believe that QPR will be challenging for promotion this season then they need to put in performances against other teams with similar ambitions, like West Brom.

The Baggies sit in 3rd-place of the table having drawn their last three fixtures. QPR probably travel to The Hawthorns at a good time but it’ll still be a stern test of their mettle, and one that could really dictate how either side fare on the run-in to Christmas.