Blackpool manager Neil Critchley has given an injury update on both Kevin Stewart and Demi Mitchell.

Both Mitchell, 24, and Stewart, 28, missed the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Mitchell is yet to make his first appearance of this season owing to a knee injury whilst Stewart was a surprise absentee from the trip to Middlesbrough, after picking up a foot injury.

Speaking to Blackpool Gazette about Stewart’s absence over the weekend, Seasiders boss Critchley said:

“He’s got a problem with his foot, which he felt in training this week. We’re just trying to settle that down. He’s taken a kick to it, so we don’t think it’s serious but he wasn’t quite ready for this game.” Meanwhile, Mitchell looks to be on course for a return to action, with Critchley saying that he’s hopeful both he and Stewart will be part of the side that host Barnsley in the Championship next weekend.

“It’s a similar story for Demi Mitchell because he trained all week,” Critchley explained. “We were hopeful he was going to be ready and he did make the trip with us, so we’re hopeful both players will be ready for next week.”

Blackpool have had a number of injuries to contend with during the start of this season. The likes of Owen Dale, CJ Hamilton and Grant Ward also missed the win at Middlesbrough – the Seasiders’ second Championship win of the season.

They sit in 20th-place of the table having picked up their first two wins of the campaign in their last three outings and the visit of Barnsley this coming weekend presents another chance for three points, against a side who’ve proved indifferent this season.

The returns of both Stewart and Mitchell will give Critchley some quality and depth in his side, and both could play crucial roles for Blackpool throughout the rest of the campaign.