Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has hinted that his side may have to rest Gary Liddle at some point.

The veteran has been a key player for the Pools so far this season and has helped with their transition into League Two football.

However, Challinor has admitted that the defender is struggling with the demands of playing back in the Football League, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Liddle, who is 35-years-old, has played every game for the North East side so far this term.

‘Manage it as best we can’…

Challinor has said: “Lidds is struggling a little bit if I’m being honest and a lot of that emergency defending comes from the fact that mobility wise he’s got a bit of a tendonitis issue which flares up and I think we were too open in the second half [at Oldham] which probably came as a result of us struggling to get up the pitch.”

He added: “We just have to see how he is and it’s not ideal with a Saturday, Tuesday scenario so we’ll just manage it as best we can.”

Impressive last game

Liddle helped the Pools keep a clean sheet with a solid performance away at Oldham Athletic last time out.

However, they will be frustrated that they weren’t able to pick up three points and seemed to be lacking that cutting edge going forward.

Important player

Liddle is a very useful player for Hartlepool to have in and around their squad.

He is vastly experienced in the game and has played 677 games in his career to date.

The former Bradford City and Carlisle United man may have to be rested on occasions this season but there is no doubting his importance to this Pools’ side.