Millwall welcome Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City on Wednesday night, as the Lions looks to progress into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

It’ll be a tough assignment against the Premier League side but we can expect both sides to freshen up their team selections, with Gary Rowett telling London News Online that he’ll be looking to give some fringe players a run out.

“But there will certainly be an opportunity for some players on Wednesday, that’s natural,” he said. “Some have earned the right to do it in the last cup game. Some will be fresh and chomping at the bit.”

Elsewhere, Millwall still have a number of injuries to contend – all of Danny McNamara, George Evans, Benik Afobe and Sheyi Ojo are set to miss out according to London News Online.

The Lions have drawn five games so far this season, winning only once in the Championship. It’s been a shaky start for Rowett in what is now his third season at the helm, with his side currently sitting in 18th-place of the table after the opening eight games.

They’ve drawn their last three games now having scored twice in those three. Millwall remain typically hard to beat under Rowett but goals and indeed wins are hard to come by, with a midweek cup tie giving Rowett the chance to possibly try some new tactics and some new faces in his line up.

After the Carabao Cup clash v Leicester, Millwall return to Championship duty away at Nottingham Forest this weekend.