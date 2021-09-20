Hull City hope to have Greg Docherty back for next weekend.

Hull City didn’t risk him against Sheffield United last time out but hope he can play a part against Stoke City this weekend, as per a report by Hull Live.

Docherty felt his hamstring on Friday ahead of the game against the Blades.

The Tigers decided not to play him against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side and the midfielder sat out to avoid aggravating the injury further.

‘Hopefully he’ll be fine for next week’…

Grant McCann told BBC Radio Humberside: “On Friday he felt his hamstring so we never took a risk. I don’t think it’s going to be too long, hopefully he’ll be fine for next week it was just maybe too soon for this game.”

Tough start

Hull haven’t won in their last seven games and have sunk down the Championship table.

They had a dream start to the new season after winning 4-1 away to Preston North End but have since scored just one goal.

Need Docherty back

Docherty is a key player for the Tigers and they will hope they can get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.

The Scotsman joined the club last year from Rangers and played a key role in their promotion from League One last season.

Like many of his Hull teammates in this campaign, this is the first time that Docherty has played in the Championship.

McCann’s side are back in action against Stoke away this weekend. They lost 5-1 to the Potters in this fixture before the lockdown last year.