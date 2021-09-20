Wigan Athletic sit top of League One on goal difference ahead of Sunderland.

Wigan Athletic have made a strong start to the new season.

They beat Accrington Stanley 4-1 away on Saturday and will be eager to keep their decent run of form going.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Latics-

Free agent training

Goalkeeper Mark Howard is training with Wigan at the moment, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg. 61).

The ‘Tics currently have Jamie Jones out injured and have been putting youngster Sam Tickle on the bench.

Howard, who is 34-years-old, is a free agent having been released by League Two side Scunthorpe United at the end of last term.

New signings getting up to speed

Wigan brought in defensive duo Jason Kerr and Joe Bennett on deadline day last month and the pair are yet to play.

They are not quite fully fit yet, as per a report by Wigan Today, and it looks like Leam Richardson will slowly ease them into the side.

Sunderland and Cheltenham Town tests

The Latics are in Carabao Cup action tomorrow against Sunderland at the DW Stadium and may be tempted to freshen up their side and give some fringe players the chance to get some minutes.

They then take on Cheltenham Town at home at the weekend and face a Robins side who haven’t lost in their last four games in the league.