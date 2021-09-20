Barnsley have made a slow start to the season and have won just once out of their opening eight games.

Barnsley drew 0-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers last time out.

The Tykes were dealt a blow over the summer with Valerien Ismael leaving for West Brom and it is taking them a while to get gong this season.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Yorkshire side-

Schopp looking for the right formula

Markus Schopp is still getting used to life as a Championship manager and will still be deciding what is his best team.

His side have struggled for goals and seem to be lacking that bit of creativity.

Their new boss has never managed in England before but will be desperate to start picking up some more wins.

Players recovering from injury

Barnsley have defensive duo Jordan Williams and Ben Williams on the road to recovery and should be back soon, as per their club website yesterday.

Midfielder Romal Palmer was ruled out of their game against Blackburn and they will hope he is back as quickly as possible.

New signing Remy Vita made the bench against Rovers.

Blackpool test

Barnsley take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this weekend and take on Neil Critchley’s side who beat Middlesbrough away last time out.

You never know what Tangerines side are going to show up. They beat Fulham 1-0 at home the other week, only to lose 3-0 to Huddersfield Town a few days later.