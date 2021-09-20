Charlton Athletic have a big week ahead of them as they look to get their season on track.

Charlton Athletic have made a poor start to the new campaign and will be desperate to pick up some results.

They lost 2-1 away to Wycombe Wanderers last time out and have won just once out of their opening seven games.

Here is a look at the week ahead for the Addicks-

Pressure building on Adkins

It is not working out for Nigel Adkins at the moment and he needs to start picking up some results.

Fans are understandably starting to grow frustrated with Charlton’s poor performances.

You’d imagine owner Thomas Sandgaard would have a big decision to make it they lost their next two games this week.

Stockley could be dropped

There is no doubt that Jayden Stockley is one of the best strikers in League One.

However, Adkins has hinted that he may be dropped to avoid the side playing the same long-ball option up to him all the time, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have alternative options and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Gillingham and Portsmouth tests

Charlton travel to Priestfield tomorrow night and take on a Gillingham side who were beaten 4-1 at home to MK Dons on Saturday.

They then welcome Portsmouth to the Valley next weekend.

These are two tough games for Adkins’ side and are massively important ones despite it still being early in the season.