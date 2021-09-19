Fulham boss Marco Silva has moved to heap praise on young striker Jay Stansfield, saying he will continue to get first-team chances if he continues to prove his quality.

18-year-old attacker Jay Stansfield is one of Fulham’s top young talents.

The former Exeter City youngster has been prolific for the club’s U18s over the past few years, netting a thoroughly impressive 31 goals in 27 games.

Now, having made his way into the U23s and even into the first-team picture, Stansfield has attracted high praise from Fulham boss Marco Silva.

As quoted by West London Sport, Silva moved to reveal his admiration for Stansfield’s work-rate and his ability on the pitch.

The Portuguese manager went on to add that if he continues to take chances like he did against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup, then he will continue to be given opportunities in the first-team.

“I really like Jay,” Silva said.

“Not just as a footballer but as a young boy whose work-rate is fantastic.

“Every time he learns something from the training session, and he’s working with me every single day.

“One thing is very important: he can score easily; inside or around the box.

“The last few seasons he’s had some injury problems that stopped his development but he will get more chances. Jay got his chance against Birmingham and scored a fabulous goal with a good strike. I’m sure if he gets more chances, he will show his quality.”

Having impressed in the 2-0 cup win over the Blues, it will be interesting to see if Stansfield is given another start in Tuesday’s clash with Leeds United.

A step up in opposition

Having taken his chance against Championship opposition, it will be interesting to see how Stansfield fares against Marcelo Bielsa’s side if given the chance.

Regardless of whether or not he’s played, the young striker is a top talent that Silva clearly has an admiration for, so it awaits to be seen if he can play a role in Fulham’s bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.