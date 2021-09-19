Fulham boss Marco Silva has confirmed striker Rodrigo Muniz picked up a “strong knock” in the closing stags of their defeat to Reading.

Summer signing Rodrigo Muniz netted his first goal in Fulham colours in the latter stages of their clash with Reading on Saturday.

While his goal was not enough to turn over the two-goal defecit, Muniz’s first goal for the club can be reason for encouragement as he settles into life at Craven Cottage.

However, it has now emerged that the striker picked up a “strong knock” in the game.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Fulham boss Marco Silva revealed Muniz couldn’t run in the final 10 minutes.

He went on to add that with the Brazilian in pain, they will be keeping an eye on his situation. Here’s what the Portuguese boss had to say:

“He had a strong knock in the last 10 minutes, he couldn’t run, but we had to keep him on the pitch because we didn’t have any more changes.

“He’s in pain now, but we have to wait and check.”

Having netted his first for the club, it will be hoped that Muniz’s injury is not too bad so he can continue to play and get some momentum going in the early stages of his Fulham career.

Up next for Fulham

Tuesday night sees Fulham host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup, so they are given a chance to bounce back from the Reading loss quickly.

Next weekend, they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in the league, so it will be hoped that they can avoid dropping points once more and return to winning ways.

The Cottagers sit in 2nd place as it stands, but have fallen to two losses in their last three games.