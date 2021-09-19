Peterborough United have handed youngster Luke Harris a two-year professional contract, it has been confirmed.

Peterborough United have brought a number of young talents up into the first-team squad in recent seasons, with the formation of their U23s side and the development of their academy playing a big role in this.

Harrison Burrows and Ricky-Jade Jones are two of their most notable youngsters, while the likes of Kyle Barker, Will Blackmore and more have also spent time with the first-team.

Now, another one of Posh’s starlets, Luke Harris, has been tied down to a fresh contract.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the midfielder has signed a two-year professional deal with Posh.

Harris will continue to ply his trade with Matthew Etherington’s U23s side and will be looking to continue to develop and impress as he looks to forge a career in the senior game.

The 18-year-old was involved with the first-team during pre-season, putting in some decent performances for Ferguson’s side as they prepared for the 2021/22 campaign, and his hard work has been rewarded with a first professional deal.

Up next for Posh

Following Saturday’s thoroughly impressive win over Birmingham City, Posh will be looking to build up some momentum and kick their season into action after a shaky start.

Up next for Ferguson’s side is in-form Coventry City, who have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign.

Mark Robins’ side sit in 4th place and will be looking to return to winning ways after drawing with Millwall.