MK Dons chairman Pete Winkleman is the only person pleased by the side’s playstyle, Gillingham boss Steve Evans has said.

Liam Manning continued his strong start to life in charge of MK Dons, securing a 4-1 win over Steve Evans’ Gillingham side.

Vadaine Oliver put the Gills 1-0 after 20 minutes, but their lead didn’t last long.

Stuart O’Keefe was sent off after a second booking just six minutes later, giving away a penalty in the process. Scott Twine fired home the rebound after having his initial effort saved by Jamie Cumming, setting MK on their way to a comfortable win.

Peter Kioso, a Max Ehmer own-goal and a late strike from Max Watters secured all three points for Manning’s side, seeing them rise to 3rd.

However, one man who wasn’t impressed by MK Dons’ playstyle as they cruised to a win was Gillingham boss Evans.

As quoted by the MK Citizen, Evans insisted that he wasn’t being bitter after stating MK’s chairman Pete Winkleman is the only person happy with Manning’s playstyle.

Here’s what he had to say:

“They were playing 20 passes across the back and the halfway line, that pleases nobody but their chairman.

“He is the only one happy with it.

“That is not sour grapes, they ran out good winners but they have had some help along the way.”

The stats behind the win

Following MK Dons’ impressive victory, the club shared some statistics on the tie, highlighting the dominance Manning’s side had on the ball.

Their 730 passes completed in the win over Gillingham was the most of any EFL side on Saturday, with their 84% possession also the best of all EFL sides. Not only that, but the 93% pass completion was the best of all EFL teams, with “Manning Ball” leaving plenty of MK Dons fans happy with their performance.

Now, MK’s attention will turn to next weekend’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers, where they will be hoping to keep up their strong run.