Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson made a successful return to action as he netted in a 3-3 draw for the U23s.

Mike Sheron’s young side played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Spurs’ U23s on Friday evening, with the points shared on an action-packed night at Leigh Sports Village.

The tie saw Blackburn Rovers’ first-team midfielder Bradley Johnson make a successful return to action, coming through a 45-minute appearance.

Not only that, but he netted in the 38th minute to bring the Rovers youngsters back into the game having dropped to a 2-0 defecit early on.

Connor McBride then levelled the scores before half-time, only for Tobi Omole to put Spurs ahead again shortly after the restart.

However, Omole then scored an own goal with a little over 20 minutes left, with the score ending 3-3.

With the game marking another step in the right direction for Johnson, it awaits to be seen how Blackburn continue to manage his return to action after suffering a hamstring injury during pre-season.

The battle for a starting spot

Once back to full fitness and available for selection, Johnson will have a battle on his hands for a place in Tony Mowbray’s starting 11.

Rovers have some decent options in the middle of the park, with Lewis Travis, Leighton Clarkson, Jacob Davenport and Joe Rothwell all able to feature as part of Mowbray’s midfield partnership.

It remains to be seen when Johnson comes back into contention, but we may yet see him pick up more action with the U23s before a full return.