Millwall have confirmed the departure of young defender Junior Tiensia, who links up with National League side Dover Athletic on loan.

Despite the fact the summer transfer window is closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides.

Championship outfit Millwall have moved to use this opportunity to give young players experience of senior football, with left-back Junior Tiensia the latest to head out on a temporary deal.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, National League side Dover Athletic have secured the services of Tiensia on a temporary basis.

The 20-year-old will remain with the club until January as he looks to pick up more senior game time away from The Den.

Tiensia has found much of his game time with Millwall’s U23s and is still awaiting his competitive debut for the first-team. However, he has spent time with Gary Rowett’s senior side, featuring in several Championship matchday squads during the 2020/21 campaign.

Dover Athletic test

It hasn’t been an easy start to the new season for Andy Hessenthaler’s side, so the Millwall youngster will be hoping to help their fortunes in his stint at The Crabble.

Dover sit at the foot of the National League table having lost four of their opening five games, with their single point coming in a draw against Chesterfield last weekend.

This weekend, they face 11th placed Weymouth and will be determined to turn their poor form around, with Tiensia available for the tie.