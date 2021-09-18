Fulham boss Marco Silva has said not much is separating Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan in the battle for the starting spot at left-back.

In the early stages of the season, 24-year-old Antonee Robinson has been edging out Joe Bryan in the battle to become Marco Silva’s starting left-back.

Robinson had started every Championship game before the Cottagers’ midweek with over Birmingham City, whereas Bryan’s first start came against the Blues.

Now, insight on the battle between the duo for the starting spot has emerged from manager Silva.

As quoted by West London Sport, Silva has said the competition is benefitting both Robinson and Bryan.

He went on to add that while U.S. international Robinson has started for much of this season so far, there isn’t much separating the two. Here’s what he had to say:

“As a manager, I see things in a different way. You can’t have just one player for each position if you want to get better every day.

“For Joe to grow he needs someone to push him, and for Jedi (Robinson) to grow you need someone who is able to compete as well.

“I don’t see big, big differences between Joe and Jedi. And remember the away win at Millwall (where Bryan played) was one of our best performances of the season.”

With the two jostling for the spot on the left-hand side of defence, it will be interesting to see who Silva deploys there as Fulham clash Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Royals test awaits

The Cottagers will be hoping to maintain their position at the top of the Championship table this afternoon, with Veljko Paunovic’s Reading travelling to Craven Cottage.

The Royals currently sit in 18th place and will be looking to make a jump up the table off the back of their midweek victory over Peterborough United, which was only their second Championship win of the season.

It’ll be a tough task for Reading against Fulham, but it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.