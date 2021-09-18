Portsmouth’s former midfielder Adam May has opened up on his departure from Fratton Park, stating he left in order to get regular game time.

Cambridge United travel to Fratton Park on Saturday, with former Pompey midfielder Adam May in their ranks.

The 23-year-old is familiar with today’s opponents, having played 30 times for Portsmouth’s senior side after making his way through their youth academy.

Now, ahead of today’s clash, he has opened on his departure from the club.

As quoted by The News, May has confirmed his decision to leave the club last summer came as a result of his desire to play regular football.

The Cambridge man expressed his excitement ahead of returning to Fratton Park, thanking the club for all they did to help his development before opening up on his departure.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Me leaving was a case of me wanting to play games.

“I reached the stage in my career where I wanted to be playing week in, week out and get some games under my belt.

“Towards the end of my time at Pompey I had a few loans which some went well and others not so, but after that I just needed a fresh start.

“I needed somewhere new, and I just wanted to play games every week.”

With the midfielder looking forward to Saturday’s 3pm kick-off, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the clash between Portsmouth and the U’s.

Hunting a return to winning ways

Both Portsmouth and Cambridge will be looking to get themselves back on track after both losing in their last outings.

Danny Cowley’s side are currently three without a win, drawing against Doncaster Rovers before falling to 1-0 defeats at the hands of Wigan Athletic and MK Dons.

As for Cambridge, Mark Bonner’s side will be determined to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Lincoln City, having won their last two games before the 5-1 loss.