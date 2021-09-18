QPR host Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side play hosts to Bristol City today who’ve enjoyed a decent start to the new season.

The Robins sit in 12th-place after the opening seven games compared to QPR who sit in 7th, following a a frustrating 3-3 draw at Reading before a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth in midweek.

Today, the R’s have tow longer term absentees ruled out in Sam Field (knee) and Lee Wallace (hamstring).

Predicted XI

Dieng

McCallum

Barbet

De Wijs

Dickie

Adomah

Johansen

Ball

Chair

Willock

Dykes

The back-five looks relatively settled although Osman Kakay struggled against Bournemouth.

Right-back is a position where Warburton is relatively light on numbers but Albert Adomah could potentially do a job there, and give the R’s some more attacking threat down the wing.

Elsewhere, Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball are forming a nice and balanced partnership in the midfield whilst Chris Willock is cementing his starting spot up front, offering more pace compared to the target man likes of Lyndon Dykes or Charlie Austin.

Bristol City won’t be pushover today – they’re proving typically hard to beat under Nigel Pearson and can score goals on the road too, having scored five in their last two away trips.

But QPR upon their return to west London will be gunning for a win and a commanding performance, to get their top-six ambitions back on track.