Nottingham Forest travel to Huddersfield Town in the Championship this afternoon.

Steve Reid will lead Nottingham Forest into today’s clash v Huddersfield Town as caretaker manager, following the sacking of Chris Hughton earlier this week.

But the former Republic of Ireland midfielder has a handful of absentees to deal with today – Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remains doubtful having missed the last five fixtures now, whilst it’s unknown whether Mohammed Drager and Brian Ojeda will play a part after having to isolate upon returning from international duty.

Both players have to undergo a period of 10 days isolation following the international break just gone.

Predicted XI

Horvath

Mbe Soh

Worrall

McKenna

Lowe

Lolley

Yates

Garner

Zinckernagel

Silva

Taylor

What team Reid will go for today really is anyone’s guess. But the players should have a spring in their step as teams so often do following the exit of a struggling manager.

The addition of Joe Lolley into midfield in place of Brennan Johnson could give Nottingham Forest a little more experience on the flank, with Xande Silva’s potential addition in attack (in what would be his first start for Forest) should give their attack a little more zip.

Huddersfield Town pose a decent threat having started the new season in surprisingly good form – Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 6th-place of the Championship table going into today, having claimed 13 points from their opening seven games.

A difficult game to predict after Hughton’s sacking. Forest desperately need a win though – they go into this game rock-bottom of the table with just one point to their name.