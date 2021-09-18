Former Middlesbrough and Sheffield United loan man Mo Besic has found a new club following his release by Everton.

The midfielder has returned to his former club Ferencváros (see tweet below).

Besic, who is 29-years-old, parted company with Everton at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options over the past couple of months and has now returned to Ferencváros.

Read: Former Middlesbrough man eyeing return to the game

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international was linked with a move to Championship side Reading earlier this year, as reported by The Telegraph, but a move to the Royals didn’t materialise.

Everton spell

Everton signed Besic in 2014 and he spent the past seven years on the books at Goodison Park.

However, he struggled to get regular game time with the Merseyside club.

Middlesbrough loan

Middlesbrough swooped to land him on loan in January 2018 and he was a hit on loan at the Riverside.

Boro extended his deal by another season and he ended up making a combined 56 appearances in all competitions for them.

Sheffield United came calling

Sheffield United lured him to Bramall Lane following their promotion to the Premier League under Chris Wilder.

However, Besic wasn’t able to nail down a regular starting spot with the Blades and only ended up making 13 appearances for them in all competitions that season.

Read: Nottingham Forest make decision on ex-Sheffield United boss

New chapter

He has since been frozen out by Everton and was shown the door at the end of June.

Besic is now back at Ferencváros and will be excited to get some regular football again.