Fulham host Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Marco Silva’s Fulham side go into today’s bout of Championship fixtures top of the pile after their 4-1 demolition of Birmingham City in midweek.

The Whites today welcome Reading who sit in 18th-place of the table after a mixed start to the season, but they go into this one unbeaten in two after a 3-3 draw v QPR and a 3-1 win over Peterborough United.

Veljko Paunovic’s side can definitely score goals but so too can Fulham, and Silva looks to have a near full strength side bar one or two injuries in midfield.

Fabio Carvalho (foot) remains a doubt for today’s game but isn’t a long term absentee, unlike both Terrence Kongolo (knee) and Tom Cairney (knee), with Kenny Tete’s (hamstring) return date as yet unknown.

Predicted XI

Gazzaniga

Odoi

Adarabioyo

Ream

Robinson

Chalobah

Seri

Wilson

Reed

Cavaleiro

Mitrovic

Silva has great depth within his squad so expect him to utilise that ahead of what is a busy month for teams in the Championship.

Antonee Robinson looks to be his first-choice left-back and was rested v Birmingham City, so he could re-enter the starting line up.

Elsewhere, Ivan Cavaleiro could start in place of Bobby Decordova-Reid who’s so far featured six times this season, claiming an impressive three assists in that time too.

Elsewhere, Nathaniel Chalobah impressed in what was his debut v Birmingham City alongside Jean Michael Seri in midfield, with Harrison Reed also making his first start since returning from injury.

A game that Fulham will be expecting to win today, but Reading can score goals and they could yet pull of an upset today.