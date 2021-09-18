Former Football League stalwart David Vaughan has found a new club.

Nantwich Town have snapped up the former Blackpool and Nottingham Forest man, as announced by their official club website.

Vaughan, who is 38-years-old, last played for Notts County before being released at the end of the 2018/19 season.

He has since been coaching at former club Crewe Alexandra but is now putting him boost back on.

‘Very pleased’…

Nantwich boss, Dave Cooke, is pleased to have snapped him up: “I’m very pleased to be able to bring David to the club, He brings a wealth of experience which is vital a club at this level.

“Not only is it good on the pitch, but also off the pitch. We have a lot of youngsters who will benefit from someone like him being around.”

Vastly experienced

Vaughan has played over 500 games in his career to date and was an established international for Wales.

He had spells at Crewe and Real Sociedad before signing for Blackpool in 2008.

Promotion winner with Blackpool

The midfielder spent three years at Bloomfield Road and made 116 appearances in all competitions.

He played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway in 2010.

Nottingham Forest spell

Vaughan then had a stint at Sunderland before signing for Nottingham Forest.

He went on to be a great servant to the Reds and racked up 111 appearances during his time at the City Ground.

He left after five years in 2018 and played for rivals Notts County for a season.

Nantwich have now snapped him up and Vaughan isn’t ready to hang up his boots just yet.